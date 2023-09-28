ADVERTISEMENT

Pro-Khalistani graffiti found on north Delhi flyover

September 28, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Pro-Khalistani graffiti was found on a flyover in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area following which a case was registered by the Delhi Police, officials said on September 28.

A video surfaced on September 27 which showed the graffiti on the flyover.

“As per the signage boards visible in the video, extensive search was launched in the area of North District, and graffiti was found on Yudhister Setu flyover coming from Seelampur towards Kashmere Gate,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Manoj Kumar Meena, said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act and the matter is being investigated, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in August, pro-Khalistan messages were found on walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations. Two persons from Punjab were nabbed by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in connection with it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US