Pro-Khalistan graffiti spotted on pillar of Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh metro station

March 29, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a pillar of the Punjabi Bagh metro station in west Delhi on Thursday morning, the police said.

A PCR call regarding the defacement of property was received at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday morning, said a police officer, adding that the graffiti has now been painted over and an FIR has been registered. CCTV footage of the area is also being analysed in an effort to identify the culprit, he said.

Pro-Khalistan graffiti had been reported from many parts of the city ahead of the G-20 Summit in Delhi last year. The police had arrested two persons in connection with the case. A probe revealed that the accused were paid by SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been running a separatist campaign from the U.S.

