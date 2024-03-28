Pro-Khalistan graffiti found on metro station pillar in Delhi, FIR registered

March 28, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a pillar of Punjabi Bagh metro station in west Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the matter, they said.

Police received a call around 9:30 a.m. about the graffiti on the pillar of Punjabi Bagh metro station, an officer said.

Local police inspected the spot and found "Delhi Banega Khalistan" written on the pillar with black paint. The graffiti had been painted over in yellow. An FIR has been registered, the officer said.

