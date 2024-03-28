ADVERTISEMENT

Pro-Khalistan graffiti found on metro station pillar in Delhi, FIR registered

March 28, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The graffiti was found on the pillar of Punjabi Bagh metro station

PTI

Representational image of pro-independence Khalistan flags | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a pillar of Punjabi Bagh metro station in west Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the matter, they said.

Police received a call around 9:30 a.m. about the graffiti on the pillar of Punjabi Bagh metro station, an officer said.

Local police inspected the spot and found "Delhi Banega Khalistan" written on the pillar with black paint. The graffiti had been painted over in yellow. An FIR has been registered, the officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US