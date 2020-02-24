NE Delhi volatile as pro, anti-CAA groups clash in Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura

NEW DELHI

24 February 2020 13:35 IST

The Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

Situation continued to remain volatile in north-east Delhi, with fresh cases of stone pelting reported from near the Babarpur-Maujpur metro station on Monday.

Several rounds of stone pelting between pro- and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters took place.

Violence during the clash | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena Advertising Advertising

After the anti-CAA protesters set their cars on fire, the pro-CAA group retaliated by setting shops and a house on fire. Around four cars were damaged and as many shops were targetted.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. A few policemen also attempted to pacify the groups. But the clashes were happening in several pockets due to which police force was taking time to reach the spots.

Besides Maujpur and Jaffrabad, which are less than two kilometres apart, clashes also broke out at Bhajanpura, which is also near the two areas, according to reports.

Also Read Pro and anti-CAA groups clash in Delhi

The Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

On Sunday, a clash broke out in the area between the two groups around 1 km from the Jaffarabad Metro Station, where one side of the carriageway had been blocked by anti-CAA protesters since morning. After slogan shouting from both sides, the groups started pelting stones at each other, leading to chaos in the area.