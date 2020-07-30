Delhi

Priyanka Gandhi vacates Lodhi Estate bungalow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra  

Sources close to her said she would be staying for a few days in her Gurugram penthouse before shifting to central Delhi, where she has finalised a house

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacated her official Lodhi Estate bungalow on Thursday.

Sources close to her said she would be staying for a few days in her Gurugram penthouse before shifting to central Delhi, where she has finalised a house.

Renovations are currently going on in her new house in Delhi, they said.

The Ministry of Urban Development issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi on July 1, asking her to vacate the Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1, as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 3:38:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/priyanka-vacates-lodhi-estate-bungalow/article32229590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY