Priyanka Gandhi wishes BJP MP Anil Baluni who has been allotted her bungalow

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took to Twitter to wish luck to BJP MP Anil Baluni who has been allotted the bungalow she had been occupying for the past several years.
“Today I spoke with Shri Anil Baluni and his wife. I pray to the Almighty for their good health and prosperity. Apart from good wishes for their new home, I also hope that they get the same joy that this house had to offer me,” Ms. Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Congress general secretary, who was served an eviction notice earlier this month, is supposed to vacate her Lodhi Road bungalow by the end of the month.
After removing SPG security, the government asked her to vacate the bungalow and allotted it to Mr. Baluni.
Earlier, Ms. Vadra said that a news report which said she had sought an extension was “fake news”.
Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri then tweeted that the government had agreed to give Ms.Vadra an extension for a few more weeks after a senior leader called her on her behalf.
Following this, Ms. Vadra took to Twitter to deny that she had ever sought any extension and reiterated that she would be vacating the bungalow by the end of the month.
