Priya Ramani gets bail in defamation case

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to journalist Priya Ramani in the defamation case filed by former Union Minister M.J. Akbar.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted her bail on a personal bond of ₹10,000, with one surety of a like amount. “

Since the offence is bailable in nature, Ms. Priya Ramani is admitted to bail subject to furnishing personal bond and surety bond in the sum of ₹10,000 each. Bail bonds furnished, considered and accepted,” the court said in its order.

Personal appearance

Ms. Ramani moved an application for exemption from personal appearance, which was opposed by the counsel for Mr. Akbar.

“At request, put up for reply and consideration of this application as well as for framing of notice under Section 251 Cr. PC on April 10,’’ the court said.

Summoning her, Mr. Vishal had said, “All that is necessary to take a prima facieview that the offence of defamation has been committed against the complainant by the respondent Ms. Priya Ramani exists on record, and therefore there are sufficient grounds to proceed against her. Accordingly Ms. Priya Ramani is summoned for commission of offence of defamation under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.”