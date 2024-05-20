GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Privatisation made education costly, vote for INDIA bloc to undo damage: Delhi Cong. chief 

Published - May 20, 2024 02:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

 

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Centre’s attempt to privatise and commercialise higher education took a toll on poor students and public-funded institutes, which saw multiple fee hikes amid budget cuts.

Interacting with members of the teaching community at a town hall in Delhi University (DU), he urged them to elect from the Capital’s seven Lok Sabha seats the INDIA bloc candidates to bring a pro-education and pro-employee government at the Centre.

“The Centre’s focus on private investment in education has come at the expense of public-funded institutions. Academic freedom was suppressed and the funding decreased,” he said.

‘Fee hiked multiple times’

He added that there has been a marked decline in the grant-in-aid to institutions of higher education funded by the Centre.

“Since 2015, annual fee has been hiked multiple times across institutions. Huge fee hikes in IITs, JNU, and DU are prime examples. Budget cuts mean fewer resources, heavier workload, and low morale among educators, harming the quality of education,” Mr. Yadav said.

He also flayed the Centre’s National Education Policy 2020 and the permission to foreign universities to open campuses in India. Mr. Yadav said this will threaten the affordability of higher education.

“The previous UPA government led by the Congress had established many institutions of higher education in the country and increased funding to the sector. The INDIA bloc will continue to press for quality education at State-funded institutes,” he said.

Related Topics

Delhi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.