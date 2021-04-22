Private schools told to discontinue online classes during vacation

NEW DELHI

‘Students and teachers need a break to refresh themselves’

After several private schools continued online classes despite Directorate of Education’s (DoE) order declaring summer holidays from April 20, the DoE on Wednesday issued a circular saying that all online and semi-online teaching and learning activities shall remain suspended during the summer vacation from April 20 to June 9.

“lt has been brought to the notice of this directorate that despite the summer vacation, which has been advanced due to surge in COVID-19 cases, the regular online learning method continues to be adopted in one way or the other by some private schools. The online classes are being used as a substitute of physical classroom learning without any break,” the DoE said in its circular.

“Keeping in mind the prevailing situation due to the virus and in the overall interest of all stakeholders of the management of private schools, it is expedient that direction issued in respect of government schools regarding suspension of online classes is extended for private schools too,” it added.

The DoE stressed on the significance of summer vacation, saying that it plays an important role in the academic cycle, both for students and their teachers. In the present circumstances it is all the more important that the intent of summer vacation is realised in letter and spirit. “Having been in this online mode for more than a year continuously, they need a much deserved break from the routine online teaching activities,” the circular said.

It added that a vacation provides an opportunity for students and teachers to relax, learn skills, read books and pursue hobbies, which could rejuvenate them. The DoE added that activities like remedial classes for specific sets of students and other activities for creativity, happiness and overall social and emotional well being to enrich the overall growth of the student without calling them to school physically may be conducted.