Private schools to adopt Delhi govt.’s flagship curricula

Sisodia emphasises the need for its implementation across all schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the Delhi government’s Happiness Curriculum, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and Deshbhakti Curriculum will now be implemented in private schools in the city.

Interacting with over 1,500 private school principals and teachers, Mr. Sisodia emphasised on the importance of “mindset” curriculum and the need for its implementation across all city schools.

“We must ensure that they [students] learn to find the solution to the biggest problems of society like corruption, pollution, poverty, unemployment, women and child safety, etc. Just as any subject cannot be taught to children by teaching only one day a week, similarly, mindset cannot be developed in children without teaching it daily,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that the introduction of such curriculum in government schools have made children emotionally, physically, professionally and academically sound. “The education system has not taken the responsibility of developing the mindset in children and it has always been believed that the thinking of children is developed by family and society and that there is no participation of the education system in it,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The government also organised an Excellence in Education’ award ceremony and honored the schools which made holistic contributions in the field of education. At least 48 schools were selected under various categories of awards for the year 2020 and 45 schools for the year 2021. Along with this, 276 topper students of Class X and XII were also awarded.