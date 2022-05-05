Private schools in Delhi can’t force parents to buy books, uniforms from them or selected vendors: Government

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

May 05, 2022 21:42 IST

Order would bring relief to parents struggling to buy expensive books and uniforms: Manish Sisodia

The Directorate of Education (DOE) on Thursday ordered private schools in the Capital not to force parents to buy books, stationery and uniforms from the school or any specific vendors.

“Schools are not allowed to force parents to purchase these things from any of the selected vendors particularly. Parents can buy the books and uniforms from any shop as per their convenience and suitability,” the DOE said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the order would bring relief to parents struggling to pay a heavy amount for books and uniforms for their wards in private schools.

“Many households have lost their source of income since the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years ago, making it difficult for them to purchase expensive books and uniforms from specific shops which charge arbitrarily. This order will give freedom to parents across the city to buy books and uniforms for their children as per their convenience,” Mr. Sisoida added.

Schools have been asked to display the class-wise list of books or writing materials to be introduced in the upcoming session, publish the information on the school website well in advance and ensure clear communication with parents via other media.

The directorate has also directed schools to display the names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least five shops in close proximity to the school selling books and uniforms for students.

Private schools in the city have also been ordered not to change colour, design, or any other specifications of uniforms for at least the next three years.