Private schools can only charge tuition fee for one month: Sisodia

The Delhi government has decided that private schools in the capital will only be allowed to charge tuition fee for one month due to the coronavirus lockdown, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

“Trusts run private schools and they are not run for profits. I have received complaints that many schools have increased their fees and some schools are shutting online class facility for students if parents are not paying fees,” Mr. Sisodia said before announcing the decision.

“Government has decided that no private school in the Capital will be allowed to increase fee and they will not be allowed to charge it on a three-month basis. They will charge only tuition fee for one month and fee under other heads like transportation will not be charged,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that online education must be provided to all students. Even if parents are not able to pay the fees and students’ name will not be removed from the classes.

Mr. Sisodia said that all private schools will have to pay salaries to all teaching and non teaching staff regardless of whether they are contractual or non contractual. “Any shortfall in revenue to pay salaries will be met by parents’ associations,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Strict action will be taken against private schools not following these orders under the Delhi Disaster Management Act, the Minister said.