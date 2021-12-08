Private school finds novel way to beat air pollution

NEW DELHI

08 December 2021 01:20 IST

Filtered air is pumped into central atrium

Frequent closure of schools in the Capital due to bad air quality and the risk it poses to children has made schools come up with ways to ensure that children continue to learn in a healthy environment by rethinking the architecture.

The Ardee School in New Friends Colony has created a micro-environment where filtered ambient air is pumped into the central atrium that makes its way to the corridors and classrooms to provide a pollution-free oxygen-rich environment.

Partnering with Nirvana Being, a company that provides solutions for clean air technology, the school has a system in which filtered air is pumped into the school through vents, ensuring that the air quality is maintained at steady levels irrespective of the air quality outside.

The school said that there was a need to reimagine and re-engineer educational institutions to drive health and safety.

Shefali Varma, chairperson of The Ardee Schools, says: “School designs of yesteryear’s don’t work in today’s environment. Large sprawling campuses with open corridors are hazardous to our children’s health. Like everything must keep changing according to the environment, the way school buildings are designed, will have to be re-imagined if we want to mitigate infections.”

The school administration says that it has written to the Delhi Government requesting permission to open the school.