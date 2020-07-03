Private laboratories cannot stop conducting COVID-19 onsite tests: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that private laboratories in the Capital should approach the Delhi government if they are facing any issue over continuing with the collection of onsite or home collection of samples for undertaking the RT PCR test for COVID-19.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonuim Prasad noted that if there was any issue with regard to extra expenses that the private labs are likely to incur on onsite or home collection of sample, which doesn’t cover their costs in terms of rate fixed for the test by the Delhi government, ₹2,400, they should raise the grievance with the government.

“However, it is not acceptable that the private laboratories will stop conducting onsite tests at such a critical juncture where the number of cases of COVID-19 infection are shooting up phenomenally, on a day by day basis,” the Bench remarked.

Petition filed

The High Court was hearing a petition filed in public interest by one Rakesh Malhotra, highlighting various issued faced by the individual while conducting tests for COVID-19. Mr. Malhotra had stated that the private laboratories had several grievances against the Delhi government that have been largely resolved by the expert committee constituted by the Lieutenant Governor.

Private labs

But most of the private laboratories have stopped collecting onsite samples, he said, adding that he had personally called up at least 2-3 laboratories only to be informed that they are not sending anyone to collect onsite samples.

Sought clarification

The Delhi government’s counsel said they have written individually to all the private labs seeking a clarification from them as to whether they are continuing with the collection of onsite samples, for undertaking the RT PCR test and most of the laboratories have reverted back saying that they have not stopped onsite testing.

During the hearing, the Delhi government also told the court that that there are 433 containment zones as on July 1, 2020, in the city and point of care camps have been set up at 167 locations within the containment zones for testing purposes.