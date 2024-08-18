As the doctors’ protest in Delhi against the Kolkata incident entered its sixth day on Saturday, several major private hospitals, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Fortis Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals, and PSRI Hospital, joined the strike and shut down their outpatient departments (OPDs), inpatient departments (IPDs), and elective surgeries at Operation Theaters (OTs).

Elective medical services at various hospitals in the national capital have been impacted since resident doctors’ associations (RDAs) of AIIMS, RML Hospital, and Safdarjung Hospital, among others, announced a strike on August 12 against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

On Friday, hundreds of doctors staged a sit-in outside the Union Health Ministry’s office in Nirman Bhawan while another group of doctors marched from Sardarjung Hospital to India Gate before being stopped by the police near the INA flyover.

The protesting doctors have been demanding immediate implementation of the Central Protection Act to safeguard medical practitioners, besides seeking swift punishment for the accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case.

‘Expedite the probe’

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the board of management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “We have declared a complete shutdown of OPDs, elective OTs and IPD work. Unfortunately, I believe that protests and discontinuation of duties have now become necessary to pressure the authorities and expedite the investigation process so that justice is not delayed.”

Also read: Medicos strike to protest Kolkata doctor rape, demand better facilities

He added, “We will continue to fully support the agitation until concrete changes are made to address the safety and security concerns of all cadres of workers in the health service.”

Fortis Hospitals, in a statement, said, “We respect the sentiments of our doctors and will support those who wish to participate in the nationwide shutdown. Essential services will continue to be provided to ensure that patient care is not compromised.”

Apollo Hospitals said that they were providing only emergency services. The healthcare provider said it will “continue to be at the forefront of advocating for the safety and dignity of all healthcare workers. This is not just our responsibility, but our unwavering commitment to the people who are the backbone of our healthcare system”.

ICU services

According to a status report by the AIIMS administration, there was a 90% reduction in the hospital’s OPD services and OTs. However, services at the Intensive Care Units and the emergency ward were offered as usual, stated the report.

The RDA of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences issued a statement, saying its resident doctors, faculty members and even patients and their family members had joined a protest march.

‘Concrete steps’

Talking about their meeting with Health Ministry officials earlier in the day, Dr. Ayush Raj, general secretary of the Safdarjung Hospital RDA, said, “We have decided to continue our strike until we get something concrete from the Ministry. We understand that it might take time for them to pass a Bill. So, we are asking for an Ordinance to be passed now.”

Another doctor from GTB Hospital said, “Our first demand was justice for the victim. Our second demand is the Central Healthcare Act. The promises made by the Ministry are vague and do not stipulate a timeline.”