Private hospitals all setto begin jab for 18-plus

Roll-out today at Fortis, Apollo, Max

Private hospital groups Fortis, Apollo, and Max said that they will start COVID-19 vaccinations for people above 18 from Saturday. “Fortis will administer COVID-19 vaccines for 18 plus at its centres across North India from Saturday. Fortis centres in other cities will commence vaccination as soon as supplies are made available by the authorities,” an official statement said.

Fortis Hospitals will administer Covaxin at ₹1,250 per dose, including cost of the vaccine and administration charges.”

Max Healthcare is one of the first hospital chains in the country to procure vaccines (Covishield) and will be starting the universal vaccination drive from select hospitals in the network in the NCR. Presently, vaccines will be available at Max Healthcare facilities at Panchsheel Park, Patparganj, Shalimar Bagh, Rajinder Place (BLK-Max Hospital), Noida and Vaishali in the NCR,” Max Healthcare said.

Citizens will have to register on the CoWin app (www.cowin.gov.in) and book an appointment slot.