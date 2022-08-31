Private hospital owner among 4 held in child trafficking racket

Accused would persuade women to deliver and sell the infants to childless couples: police

A 40-year-old private hospital owner and three women were arrested for allegedly being involved in a child trafficking racket, the police said on Tuesday. The doctor has been involved in six unwanted deliveries and trafficking.

The accused has been identified as Dr. Sanjay Kumar Malik, who owns Sanjay Global Hospital in Jahangirpuri, Seema Kumari*, 25, Rukhsana*, 22, and Madhu Saini*, 43 (names changed).

According to the police, they received a tip-off about the nexus that engaged in selling and purchasing babies. A trap was laid at Rohini Sector-3 where the informer met Head Constable Pradeep, who was deployed as a decoy customer.

Later, the two women – Saini and Kumari – came to meet the informer and Pradeep. Malik and Rukhsana also arrived there with a newborn, a senior police officer said. They produced the documents regarding the infant’s birth. The head constable negotiated the deal for ₹1,10,000, after which the police team nabbed them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

It was revealed that the infant belonged to Rukhsana who is unmarried. She had gone to Sanjay Global Hospital for an abortion when she was about seven months pregnant as her boyfriend had abandoned her, the police said.

Malik then persuaded her to keep the child and give it to a needy person in return for money. The baby was born on July 27 in his hospital, the DCP said.

A case was registered at South Rohini police station and all the accused were arrested. The baby has been rescued as well.

Malik, Saini and Kumari were running the child trafficking nexus. They found women through various hospitals and path labs who wanted to get rid of unwanted child. They persuaded them to deliver the child and then hand them over to them for selling them at a higher price as per the need of childless couples, the DCP said.

Malik used to execute deliveries, prepare fake documents related to the birth proof of the baby. He used to give information about unwanted children to Saini through one Salim, who is currently absconding, they added.

According to the latest NCRB report, 51 cases of human trafficking pertaining to children were reported from the Capital last year while 389 children were trafficked. In 2020, 40 cases were reported and 196 children were trafficked.