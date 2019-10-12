Private CNG vehicles will not be exempted from odd-even scheme, says Kejriwal

Private vehicles plying on CNG (compressed natural gas) will not be exempted from following the provisions of the odd-even road rationing scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said this even as the Delhi government was in the process of deciding whether two-wheelers too should be allowed exemption from the provisions of the scheme.

“The list of exempted categories is being discussed at various levels in the government. Women drivers will continue to be exempted from the provisions of the odd-even road rationing scheme,” Mr. Kejriwal told a press conference.

“This means any vehicle being driven by a single woman driver, a single woman driver being accompanied by other female passengers as well as women driving with children up to 12 years of age,” the Chief Minister said further.

However, Mr. Kejriwal said, unlike the previous two instalments of the scheme, private vehicles running on CNG will not be exempted from the provisions of the odd even road rationing scheme this time.

This, he said, was due to complaints of black marketing of CNG stickers and other loopholes related to them brought to the attention of the Delhi government during the previous instances of the scheme.

“The government would like to encourage CNG vehicle owners to consider carpooling. There are an estimated 5 lakh CNG-run vehicles in Delhi. If stickers allowing the utilisation of such vehicles are misused, it has the potential of rendering the whole scheme ineffective,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“We are in the process of discussing whether to exempt two-wheelers this time; we will take a call on this soon,” he added.

The scheme will be enforced from 8 am to 8 pm between November 4 and November 15.