Delhi

Private bus rams into two-wheelers at Jahangirpuri; 5 injured

Staff Reporter New Delhi July 30, 2022 00:36 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 00:36 IST

A private bus hit around seven two-wheelers, injuring five persons, on Friday evening in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, officers said. 

According to DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani, the police received a PCR call around 6 p.m. regarding a private bus hitting around 6 to 7 two-wheeler vehicles. 

The riders of the two-wheelers were standing with their vehicles near the loop under the Mukundpur flyover to take shelter from the rain, when the bus suddenly hit them, the DCP said, adding that the bus driver was driving rashly.

Five persons have been injured in the crash, out of which three were seriously injured and two received minor injuries, the police said. 

The DCP said that a case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged and the driver of the private bus is currently on the run, officers said. An investigation is ongoing and several teams have been formed to nab the accused. 

