Private audit of power subsidy to discoms a sham, hand over task to CAG: BJP

April 20, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday termed a “sham” the Delhi government’s order to conduct an audit of the power subsidy given to discoms and demanded that the task be entrusted to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and discoms can “easily influence” such an audit and asked if a private auditor has ever given an adverse report to a client. He said the government is misleading the public because it is mired in the “power subsidy scam” after the liquor scam. “How can a private auditor prepare a fair report on a scam in which AAP and private companies are involved?” he said.

A source in the AAP government, however, said it was surprising that the BJP was opposing the audit. “The BJP wants to cover up theft and irregularities by power companies. The Delhi government is following a policy of zero tolerance to theft. Everything will be made clear in the audit,” the source said.

The government on Tuesday had issued a notification directing the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to conduct a special audit by CAG-empanelled external auditors of the subsidy released to discoms from 2016-17 to 2021-22 to ensure that the benefits reached the targeted beneficiaries in a “transparent and efficient way”.

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri pointed out that AAP has been promising an audit of power companies by the CAG since 2013 but is now “running from it”. He said this benefited discoms and electricity rates have been steadily rising. “If there is a CAG audit, the truth will come out about how much the companies have benefited,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

He also pointed out that the government is yet to implement Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which makes the audit of power companies mandatory.

Tussle over credit

Tuesday’s notification had also led to a tussle between Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and the AAP government over taking credit for ordering the audit. While Raj Niwas officials said the order issued by Special Secretary (Power) Ravi Dhawan was based on Mr. Saxena’s directions, the government said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office had proposed the audit and the L-G had just cleared the file forwarded to him for approval.

The file for the special audit was sent for the L-G’s approval on March 27 and the government issued the notification after receiving his nod on Tuesday, Power Minister Atishi had said. The L-G “sat on the file for three weeks” and “mischievously took credit” after approving it, she had said.

Responding to Ms. Atishi’s allegations, Raj Niwas officials had termed her a “habitual liar”. “The Cabinet took the decision on April 4, then how can the file be sent on March 27? The file was sent on April 11 and sent back after approval on April 14,” the official had said.

Threat of legal action

A day before the notification, Mr. Saxena had objected to allegations levelled against him by AAP that he wanted to stop the power subsidy in “conspiracy” with the BJP. He threatened legal action if adequate proof was not produced.

The L-G’s letter came amid attack on him by AAP legislators in the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly. He said the allegations were “obviously deliberate” and aimed at creating an “imaginary bogey” to “mislead” the people for partisan gains. AAP, however, said the L-G was making false allegations against the party.

Key poll promise

The subsidised electricity scheme is a key poll promise of AAP and the government has allocated ₹3,250 crore for it in its budget for 2023-24.

Under the scheme, which will benefit over 46 lakh households in the city, free electricity up to 200 units is provided to domestic consumers every month. Those using up to 400 units receive a 50% subsidy capped at ₹850.