Private agencies can certify elevators: govt

Private individuals or agencies will be able to test and certify the safety of elevators in the Capital, with the Delhi government amending the rules that govern the operation of lifts in the city.

The Delhi Government’s Labour Department has notified an amendment to the Delhi Lift Rules, 1942, which will allow people to apply for authorisation to test elevators.

Required degree

The Delhi Lift Rules, 2017, notified on June 5, say that the government can authorise those who fulfil three conditions to test elevators. The applicants should have a degree or diploma in electrical or mechanical engineering or an equivalent from a recognised university or institution and at least five and 10 years’ experience, respectively, of installing and testing lifts. The applicants have to be under 65 years of age at the time of applying. The applicants must also submit a copy of their Aadhaar number and a copy of proof of residence or office premises in Delhi.

The Labour Department could also revoke authorisation if need be, the notification stated. Also, all buildings that have elevators must have the lifts’ safety verified annually,

Shortage of staff

According to sources, the amendment will allow the Labour Department to get around a shortage of staff. While there are thousands of elevators in buildings across the city, the Department has only about a dozen inspectors to carry out tests.