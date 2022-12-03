Privacy not absolute, CCTVs needed to ensure children’s safety, govt. tells High Court

December 03, 2022 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Delhi High Court | Photo Credit: File Photo

: The Delhi government on Friday opposed a plea in the High Court challenging its decision to install CCTV cameras in classrooms of government schools, arguing that the that right to privacy is not absolute and that the system would ensure safety of children.

In its affidavit, the government told the court that the decision was taken in the aftermath of reports about child abuse in schools.

“It is a legitimate, well-considered policy measure [taken] in the larger interests of the stakeholders of the process of education in government schools,” the government told the High Court. The government’s submission came in response to a petition by the Delhi Parents Association against the decision to install CCTV cameras in classrooms.

The High Court posted the case for further hearing on January 13 next year.

The Delhi government said, “one of the major factors for installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms has been to ensure the safety and security of children studying in schools”.

In 2018, a petition was filed in the High Court arguing that it was not healthy to have cameras inside classrooms. The plea also said the constant scrutiny by cameras in a classroom would raise concerns of voyeurism. Subsequently, the parents’ association too filed a petition seeking to quash the decision to install CCTVs inside classrooms.

