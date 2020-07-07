Prisoners can talk to lawyers via videoconferencing: prison authorities to HC

The Delhi High Court was on Tuesday informed by the prison authorities here that inmates can now consult their private or legal aid lawyers through its videoconferencing facilities.
The prison authority’s counsel said that on July 6, a circular was issued which extended the videoconferencing facility earlier available only for consulting legal aid lawyers to all inmates in all the jails to consult their private lawyers.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, taking note of the submission, said it was not going into the details of the circular.
“The government should be given free movement in the joints” during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bench remarked when the counsel for the petitioners expressed reservations regarding the circular.
The counsel for the petitioners, challenging a March 25 notification of the prison authority suspending all legal interviews and family visits in jails in view of the pandemic outbreak, argued that there was no clarity in the July 6 circular as to how long it will take to accept a request for videoconference and allotment of a slot for the same.
The court, however, said it was not going to interfere with the circular at this stage as it wanted to see how it worked for a few days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath