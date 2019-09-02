‘Prison rules notified without submitting file to L-G’

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has informed the Delhi High Court that the Delhi Prison Rules (DPR) 2018 was notified by the city government without submitting the file to him.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court, Mr. Baijal said that a reading of the Delhi Prisons Act, 2000, “clearly shows that the Rules were to be made only after submitting the file to the L-G of Delhi”.

The L-G’s response came on a notice issued by the High Court on a petition filed by social activist and lawyer Amit Sahni claiming that the Delhi government had not sought the approval of the L-G before giving effect to the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018.

Mr. Sahni said, “Unlike previous rules, neither the beginning lines of DPR, 2018, mention about any approval sought from the L-G nor do they refer to anything that the rules shall become operative after notifications to be issued by the L-G, in future, in this regard.”

Mr. Sahni argued that whenever any guidelines concerning the convicts lodged in jails of Delhi are made, they are required to be approved by the L-G. He sought quashing of the new jail manual.

The plea also contended that by virtue of DPR 2018, the Delhi government, by not taking the approval of the L-G, had sought to override the previous orders, circulars and notifications in respect of parole and furlough, premature release of convicts etc., which were notified by the L-G after due deliberation.