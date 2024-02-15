ADVERTISEMENT

Priority hearing for HIV-positive persons in Delhi HC

February 15, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The directions by the High Court were issued on February 7. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court will take up and dispose of “on a priority basis” the legal proceedings involving HIV-positive persons.

The “practice directions” issued by the High Court said the anonymity of the HIV-positive person is strictly maintained by substituting the name of such person with a pseudonym in court records.

The directions were issued on February 7 in compliance of an order passed by the Supreme Court in September last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court had directed that all courts and quasi-judicial bodies — including tribunals, commissions and forums — discharging judicial functions set up under Central and State enactments to resolve disputes shall take active measures to comply with provisions of the Section 34 [2] of the HIV (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US