Priority hearing for HIV-positive persons in Delhi HC

February 15, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court will take up and dispose of “on a priority basis” the legal proceedings involving HIV-positive persons.

The “practice directions” issued by the High Court said the anonymity of the HIV-positive person is strictly maintained by substituting the name of such person with a pseudonym in court records.

The directions were issued on February 7 in compliance of an order passed by the Supreme Court in September last year.

The Supreme Court had directed that all courts and quasi-judicial bodies — including tribunals, commissions and forums — discharging judicial functions set up under Central and State enactments to resolve disputes shall take active measures to comply with provisions of the Section 34 [2] of the HIV (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017.