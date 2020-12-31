Prioritise enforcement of COVID norms: L-G to police

Baijal holds review meet on celebrations

Delhi Police personnel, in addition to keeping an eye on drunken drivers and possible instances of crime, will have another significant duty to discharge on New Year’s eve.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed the Delhi Police to prioritise the enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour along with the safety of women during the New Year celebrations here on Thursday.

At a review meeting, which he chaired at Raj Niwas, Mr. Baijal reviewed law and order arrangements with Delhi Police top brass where he also issued directions to step up police presence at key areas.

“Chaired meeting with @DelhiPolice. Besides other issues, reviewed arrangements for upcoming NEW YEAR celebrations [sic],” the L-G tweeted.

“Advised @DelhiPolice to strengthen presence in key areas, ensure strict enforcement of COVID compliant behaviour, keep a strict vigil to ensure safety of women and check any instance of drunken driving [sic],” he said in a subsequent tweet.