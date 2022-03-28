‘Printing of degrees for DU on track this year’

HC had directed the university to ensure students get degree certificates on time

After a shaky couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi University has assured its students, who passed out in recent years, that the process of printing their degrees is ‘on track’ and will be completed within 90 days of their convocation.

The Dean of Examinations (DoE) D.S Rawat said that in the first week of February, all the information about the printing of degrees was sent to the printers with the orders to start the work on February 26, the convocation day. “The printing of the degrees is on track. We will first verify the degrees and then send them to the respective colleges. This process will be completed within 90 days of the convocation,” Mr. Rawat said.

A problem that had repeatedly occurred, Mr. Rawat admitted, was with translating the name from English to Hindi. Some discrepancies in the translated names would inevitably end up on some degree certificates, he said.

“To avoid this issue, students this year were told to keep a check on how their name was translated when they were issued their admit cards for the examination, and to report discrepancies. This was to ensure that such problems would be sorted at the examination stage, and not after the degree was issued,” Mr. Rawat added.

The backdrop

After the onset of the pandemic in 2020, several Delhi University students, who graduated between 2017 and 2020, were unable to get their original degree certificates and transcripts from the university. In July 2020, they approached the Delhi High Court.

Many students had applied to various programmes in foreign universities. However, due to the non-issuance of original documents by the university, they were unable to proceed. On the first date of the hearing, it was brought to the court’s attention that the degrees were not being issued due to the unavailability of quality paper and that the university’s contract with the printer had expired. The students, who had approached the High Court in 2020, have received their degree certificates.

However, to ensure that other students are able to obtain their degree certificates without having to approach the court each time, the High Court on March 4 this year passed a slew of directions to the university.

Court’s intervention

The university had, in an affidavit before the court, assured that it would provide digital degree certificates to students under 10 working days for urgent cases and in 45 working days for normal cases.

The High Court accepted the university’s submission but directed that if the printing of certificates for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 has not yet been finished, it should be completed by May 30, 2022. “All the students who request for physical degrees shall be issued the said degree certificates without fail,” the court told the university.

The court further stated that students awaiting final semester results for employment or further education could seek their confidential results before the university declares the results for the entire batch. “An endeavour shall be made by the university to ensure that if there are any deadlines with respect to the student’s admission to any university in India or abroad or any employer needs the same, the documents are issued within the said deadlines,” the High Court said.

It also asked the university to put a mechanism in place so that in case of urgency, a student could be issued his/her attested physical marksheet and transcript within five working days. The High Court also directed the university to stick to its schedule of holding the convocation on the last Saturday of February every year to ensure that “no inconvenience is caused” to the university’s employees and students.