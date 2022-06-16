Principals to set minimum benchmarks for govt. schools

Delhi govt. to provide necessary facilities and funds

Principals of Delhi government-run schools will have to set minimum benchmarks for their schools regarding infrastructure, cleanliness and environment among other factors and ensure that these benchmarks are maintained, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

To make this possible, the government will provide necessary facilities and funds and schools will be reviewed from time to time by the officials of the Department of Education.

Mr. Sisodia gave the directions during an interaction with 800 principals to set targets and strategies for the 2022-23 academic session, which will start from July. He asked the schools to plan measures to bridge the learning gap that has widened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.