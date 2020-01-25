Delhi

Principal, teacher among 4 acquitted in gang-rape case

The court acquitted the president, vice president, principal and a teacher of the school accused of raping the woman in 2010.

Four people, including the principal and teacher of a school, who allegedly gang-raped a sweeper on the premises of the educational institution were acquitted by a court here due to inordinate delay of four years in filing of the complaint.

Additional Sessions Judge Umed Singh Grewal observed that the delay resulted in the “weak nature of evidence of the victim”.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was employed as a sweeper at the school. On the day of the incident, she was asked to come to work despite being a Sunday on account of an examination being conducted by the National Open School (NOS). However, she was gang-raped by the four men inside the school.

The court observed that the prosecution failed to prove that the NOS conducted the examination in the school of the accused on any Sunday of 2010 due to which the woman’s claim of being raped had not been proved.

The woman had also alleged that the officials threatened to fire her if she intimated anybody about the incident because of which she did not lodge an FIR immediately after being raped.

Jan 25, 2020

