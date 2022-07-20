Prime accused in Haryana DSP murder case arrested

DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi. | Photo Credit: -

Driver of truck that mowed down Surender Bishnoi arrested by Haryana police

The prime accused in the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) murder case was arrested on Wednesday in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder so far.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, in a tweet, said Mittar, the driver of the dumper truck that mowed down Tauru DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi, was arrested by the Haryana police at Ganghora village in Bharatpur. The truck has already been impounded.

Ikkar, the truck cleaner, was arrested late on Tuesday night following a brief encounter and produced before the court on Wednesday. He was remanded to five days police custody. Ikkar had sustained a bullet injury on the right leg during the encounter.

Truck owner still at large

“Arshad, the dumper truck’s owner, is still at large. Several teams have been constituted to carry out raids and arrest him,” said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh. He added that the truck’s owner, driver and the cleaner were all related. “While Arshad and Mittar are brothers, Ikkar is their cousin,” said Mr. Singla.

The Tauru market also remained shut during the day in protest against the murder.

Singh was allegedly run over by the dumper truck carrying stones at an illegal mining site in Pachgaon village on Tuesday. He and his team had mounted a raid at the illegal mining site following a tip-off during routine patrolling.

Stone mining in Nuh

Mr. Singla said around a dozen villages across Nuh were involved in illegal stone mining, but it was not “organised” and done at a “small scale”.

“Most of these villages were the site of largescale mining prior to a court-ordered ban. The locals now dig up stones from the old mining pits in these villages and sell them off, making around ₹5,000-₹7,000 from each trip,” said Mr. Singla. He added that explosives were not used for the illegal mining.

Ajay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, said 109 FIRs were registered and 181 dumper trucks were impounded in action against illegal mining in the district so far this year. He said illegal mining was mostly reported from Tauru and Ferozepur Jhirka areas.