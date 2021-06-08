Prime accused in Asif murder case arrested

GURUGRAM

The prime accused in the Asif murder case was arrested on Monday, the Nuh police said. Thirteen accused have been accounted for in the murder case so far.

Acting on a tip-off, an SIT led by DSP (Headquarters) Sudhir Taneja arrested Rohit alias Kala. He was on the run after the murder.

The police said the accused was being interrogated and would be produced before the court to seek his police remand for further interrogation and recovery of weapons used in the commission of crime.

Asif, a resident of Nuh’s Khera Khalilpur, was returning home from a medical store on May 16 evening with Rashid and his friend Wasif in a car when the accused allegedly waylaid them at Atta village and kidnapped him. He was later found dead at Nangli village in Sohna. Keeping in view the gravity of the matter, the SIT was constituted for a thorough probe into the matter and the arrest of the accused.

Mr. Taneja said the remaining accused would be arrested soon.