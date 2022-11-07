‘Primary schools to reopen with a ban on outdoor activities from Nov. 9’: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Government Environment Minister, Gopal Rai | File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that classes for students in primary school, which were discontinued due to “severe” air pollution last week, will resume from Wednesday, as air quality has improved.

“From November 9, 2002, primary schools will be opened and the ban on outdoor activities (for fifth grade and above) will be lifted,” Mr. Rai said.

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) directed NCR states to lift curbs under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a ban on entry of trucks into Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GRAP is a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution.

Now, curbs under stages 1, 2, and 3 of the GRAP will continue in Delhi, including a ban on construction activities and use of diesel generators with a list of exceptions.

Delhi’s air quality is currently in the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.