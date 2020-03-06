Primary schools to remain shut till March 31

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced that all primary schools in the Capital will remain shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. Mr. Sisodia announced the direction via a tweet.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a circular that said that all government-aided, private and schools run by civic bodies have been directed to remain closed for their primary classes.

The circular from the DoE read: “In the interest of the health and safety of students of primary classes, all the government, government-aided, private recognised [unaided] schools of the Directorate of Education, and those run by local bodies [MCD, NDMC, & Delhi Cantonment Board] will remain closed with immediate effect for students up to primary classes till March31 2020.”

The DoE added that students of nursery and primary classes are too young to understand the risks associated with COVID-19 and thus, are more prone to infectious diseases as they mingle with classmates more often. Parents have been asked to train their wards about preventive measures to protect themselves from the virus at home.