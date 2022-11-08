Primary school classes in New Delhi to resume from Wednesday, says Minister

A primary class student with his mother returning home after attending his classes in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Classes for students in primary school in the city will resume from Wednesday, as air quality has improved, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

On Friday, the Delhi government discontinued classes of primary schools till Tuesday due to “severe” air pollution. The government had also banned outdoor activities for students of fifth grade and above.

“From November 9, primary schools will be opened and the ban on outdoor activities in schools will be lifted,” Mr. Rai said while addressing media.

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) directed NCR states to lift curbs under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a ban on entry of trucks into Delhi. The GRAP is a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution.

Now, curbs under stages 1, 2, and 3 of the GRAP will continue in Delhi, including a ban on construction activities and use of diesel generators with a list of exceptions.

“There were directions for work from home (for government offices), from today offices are being run at full capacity,” Mr. Rai said. Last week, the Minister said that 50% of Delhi government officials will be working from home.

”Private construction and demolition would also be prohibited in Delhi, with the exception of projects relating to the railway, metro, airport bus terminal, national security, defence, hospitals, and other facilities of national importance,” the Minister said.

Delhi’s air quality is currently in the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The air quality is likely to remain in the “very poor” category on Tuesday and further deteriorate and continue in the upper end of the category on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Union government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.