Prima facie evidence against Narwal: HC

New Delhi

31 August 2020 23:42 IST

Court peruses case diary supplied by police in riots case

The Delhi High Court on Monday remarked that there was prima facie evidence against Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, arrested in connection with north-east Delhi riots, after perusing the case diary supplied by the Delhi police in a sealed cover.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru said that the Delhi police have “been able to get materials which are indicative of the allegation against you [Ms. Narwal]”.

Justice Bakhru, who has gone through certain portions of the case diary, in a private hearing with the Delhi police’s counsel, candidly said if he had come to the conclusion that there was some sort of fabricated evidence being created to keep Ms. Narwal unnecessarily, he would have intervened.

Advertising

Advertising

The court asked Ms. Narwal’s counsel if she would consider going ahead with her bail application after two weeks when the chargesheet in the case is likely to be filed by the police before the trial court.

As of now, the detials of the case diary cannot be revealed to Ms. Narwal’s lawyer as the investigation is going on and the chargesheet is yet to be filed. “Prima facie view of the court is that there is material and you [Ms. Narwal] would have to comment on that material at approproiate stage,” the High Court remarked.

The court was hearing Ms. Narwal’s plea challenging a trial court’s order, which had dismissed her bail plea. She was arrested on May 23, along with fellow JNU student Devangana Kalitha in connection with an FIR registered on February 24 over a sit-in protest at Jafrabad metro station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Crime Branch has lodged a separate FIR against Ms. Narwal and Ms. Kalita in connection with the Delhi riots, with charges ranging from IPC Section 147 (rioting), 353 (using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), among others.

The FIR also named relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.