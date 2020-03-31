Priest had written to police on March 25 to vacate centre

The priest of a Nizamuddin mosque in Delhi, from where 24 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far, had written to the police on March 25 itself stating that they have vacated 1,500 people and 1,000 people were still at their premises.

“We still have more than 1,000 people of different states in the markaz. As per your direction we contacted respected SDM [Sub-Divisional Magistrate] for vehicle pass so that we can sent the remaining people to their respective places. SDM office has given time for meeting at 11 am on 25/3/2020,” the letter said.

“You are therefore requested to kindly approach the SDM for early action. We are ready to compliance all your directions,” it added.

In the March 25 letter, priest informed the local Station House Officer (SHO) that they were trying to shut down the centre as directed by the SHO on March 24.

In another letter to the police on March 29, the mosque authorities stated that further efforts to vacate the premises of the centre were stopped midway due to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Markaz Nizamuddin in a statement on Tuesday said that they had submitted a list of 17 vehicles to ferry people who were “stranded” due to the lockdown at the markaz to the area SDM on March 25, but they were yet to receive permission from the SDM.