Priest apprehended for jumping quarantine

A priest, who had returned from the United States of America and was under mandatory quarantine at a hotel in Aerocity, fled from the facility on Monday and was apprehended on Tuesday, the police said.
A senior police officer said that Pushpraj Kumar Chaturvedi returned to India on June 28 and checked into Redfox Hotel for a mandatory quarantine period of seven days, which was to end on July 5. However, he fled from the hotel the next day around 9.30 p.m. after which the hotel security informed the police and a case was registered at the IGI Airport police station.
During investigation, police said that teams were formed and CCTV footage of Aerocity hotels and Mahipalpur Chowk were analysed. “Different teams had worked on different clues and subsequently, it was found that he had gone toward Gurugram. He was apprehended from the Mahipalpur chowk NH8 locality,” the police said.
The officer said that Mr. Chaturvedi was produced before the court and after examining his health conditions, the court ordered to send him for home quarantine.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath