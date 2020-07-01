Priest apprehended for jumping quarantine

A priest, who had returned from the United States of America and was under mandatory quarantine at a hotel in Aerocity, fled from the facility on Monday and was apprehended on Tuesday, the police said.

A senior police officer said that Pushpraj Kumar Chaturvedi returned to India on June 28 and checked into Redfox Hotel for a mandatory quarantine period of seven days, which was to end on July 5. However, he fled from the hotel the next day around 9.30 p.m. after which the hotel security informed the police and a case was registered at the IGI Airport police station.

During investigation, police said that teams were formed and CCTV footage of Aerocity hotels and Mahipalpur Chowk were analysed. “Different teams had worked on different clues and subsequently, it was found that he had gone toward Gurugram. He was apprehended from the Mahipalpur chowk NH8 locality,” the police said.

The officer said that Mr. Chaturvedi was produced before the court and after examining his health conditions, the court ordered to send him for home quarantine.