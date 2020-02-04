Preventive action ahead of elections up by 311%

The number of people against whom preventive action has been taken ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections has increased by around 311% compared to the 2015 State elections, revealed data shared by the Chief Electoral Officer.

During elections, various types of preventive actions under sections of the CrPc and State law are undertaken to ensure that there is a conducive environment for smooth conduct of elections, a senior official said.

Preventive action includes provisions to “bound down” individuals — wherein they are made to sign a bond that they will not engage in untoward activity — to other rules that allow police to detain individuals, said a policeman.

Under the CrPC and Delhi Police Act, action was taken against 33,150 persons during the 2015 elections; compared to 1,01,662 in the current elections.

Apart from this, the number of people against whom action was taken under the Excise Act increased from 1,065 in 2015 to 6,001 in 2020. Special Commissioner of Police Praveen Ranjan, who is the nodal election official, attributed the hike to better enforcement.

Less than in 2019

However, the number of people against whom action was taken during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was higher than the present elections by about 52%.

Seizure and depositing of arms has also increased; in 2015, 48 unlicensed arms were seized; in 2020, 384 have been seized so far.

The number of unlicensed arms seized in the 2019 Lok Sabha election was almost double at 801.

Cartridges and explosives seized during the present elections are the lowest compared to both the 2019 and 2015 elections.