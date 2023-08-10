August 10, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

GURURGRAM

The Haryana chapter of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions on Wednesday sought the intervention of industrial associations here to stop the exodus of Muslim workers from the Manesar area following the recent communal clashes in the region.

The micro, small and medium enterprises in Manesar Industrial Model Township are facing a shortage of workforce with several of their employees from the religious minority returning to their homes amid fear and uncertainty in the wake of communal clashes.

“Gurugram is the industrial hub of Haryana and any disturbance of peace would hamper its development,” said Satvir Singh, vice-president of Haryana chapter of Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

“The industrial associations of the region must speak out against the exodus and make serious interventions, else the situation could worsen. The associations must take steps to instil confidence in the workers who have returned to their native places amid fear and uncertainty,” added Mr. Singh while speaking at a demonstration outside the mini-secretariat here.

The sit-in was part of a nationwide protest in response to a call given by central trade unions against “anti-farmer” and “anti-labour” policies of the Union government. The protest was also supported by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The major demands of the unions include the scrapping of the labour codes, strict implementation of labour laws, filling of the vacant posts in government departments and abolition of the contract system.

Besides the central trade unions from Manesar Industrial Model Township, mid-day meal workers, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers also took part in the demonstration.

Hind Mazdoor Sabha vice-president V.S. Yadav urged different unions to unite in their fight against “anti-farmer” and “anti-poor” policies of the government.

The deputy general secretary of the All-India Trade Union Congress in Haryana, Anil Pawar, demanded that the local administration and the Labour Department resolve disputes between unions and managements of various companies for the mutual benefit of both.

