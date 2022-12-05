Pretty in pink: booths raise the selfie esteem of voters

December 05, 2022 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

: In a bid to encourage women to participate in greater numbers and have a decisive say in the grassroots decision-making process, the Delhi State Election Commission set up 68 pink booths across the city that were managed by all-female staff.

The booths had provisions for childcare facilities, a feeding room for nursing mothers, selfie kiosks, lounges and were decorated with balloons. There were adequate security arrangements both inside and outside the pink booth premises with police and paramilitary personnel ensuring everyone a hassle-free voting process.

Voters visiting the pink booths expressed happiness about the cleanliness at the booth and were overjoyed that they were presented with a candy after casting their vote. The ‘selfie points’ were expectedly a big hit, attracting women voters of all ages who vied for a spot to click pictures after keeping their date with democracy.