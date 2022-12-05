  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: England vs Senegal Round of 16 match live updates

Pretty in pink: booths raise the selfie esteem of voters

December 05, 2022 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

: In a bid to encourage women to participate in greater numbers and have a decisive say in the grassroots decision-making process, the Delhi State Election Commission set up 68 pink booths across the city that were managed by all-female staff.

The booths had provisions for childcare facilities, a feeding room for nursing mothers, selfie kiosks, lounges and were decorated with balloons. There were adequate security arrangements both inside and outside the pink booth premises with police and paramilitary personnel ensuring everyone a hassle-free voting process.

Voters visiting the pink booths expressed happiness about the cleanliness at the booth and were overjoyed that they were presented with a candy after casting their vote. The ‘selfie points’ were expectedly a big hit, attracting women voters of all ages who vied for a spot to click pictures after keeping their date with democracy.

Related Topics

Delhi / election

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.