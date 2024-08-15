Presumed dead, girl found living with friend in Haryana 

A 16-year-old girl, who had gone missing from her home in Rohini on July 18, was traced to Panchkula in Haryana, where she had been living with her male friend in a rented house. She was presumed dead by her parents.

On August 9, police personnel from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal had informed their Delhi counterparts about a deceased girl whose features resembled that of the missing 16-year-old.

The body was found in a sack, hands and legs tied with a rope, around the same time the girl from Rohini had gone missing.

“We waited for a few days to establish the dead girl’s identity. As nobody came forward to claim the body, we cremated her after conducting her autopsy in the legally stipulated time,” said a senior Sambhal police officer.

The U.P. police also circulated her photographs taken by them on social media and reached out to the Delhi police over it.

Her parents visited Sambhal along with a Delhi Police team and identified the body as that of their daughter from the photographs provided by the U.P. police.

However, the Delhi police kept searching for the girl as some of the details shared by their Uttar Pradesh counterparts did not match the information shared by the parents.

“The Delhi police decided to go for the collection of scientific evidence as our teams had strong doubts about the identity of the dead girl,” DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

A police source said there were several differences in the descriptions of the two girls.

“We minutely checked the details. The deceased had a nose pin on the right side of her nose while the Delhi girl wore it on the left side. The deceased had a tattoo on her hand while the missing girl’s parents didn’t know if she had any tattoo or not. Later, we found that the dead girl was pregnant,” he said.

Delhi police teams of worked on several leads, including the call details of the missing girl, and also checked the footage of hundreds of CCTV cameras from Delhi to different locations in Punjab and Haryana.

While analysing her call log, the police found that she had been receiving calls from a new number.

The police put that number on surveillance, which was traced to Panchkula and belonged to her friend, a police officer said.

The police said the girl fled to Panchkula with her friend as her parents were against their relationship.

The girl told the police that she left her home “on her own” as she wanted to live with her friend, who belonged to a different community. She alleged that her parents “tortured” them while disapproving of their relationship.