President’s medal awarded to Civil Defence volunteers

On the eve of Republic Day, the President’s Medal for Distinguished and Meritorious Service were awarded to officers for the commendable service rendered in Delhi Civil Defence Corps in the Directorate of Civil Defence Delhi.

The President’s Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service was awarded to Satvinder Puri, Chief Warden Honorary (West District).

The Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to Hazi Sharif Ahmad, Chief Warden Honorary (East District), Ramesh Verma, Additional Chief Warden Honorary (East District) and Kamlakar Sharma, Divisional Warden Honorary (East District).