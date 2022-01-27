Delhi

President’s medal awarded to Civil Defence volunteers

On the eve of Republic Day, the President’s Medal for Distinguished and Meritorious Service were awarded to officers for the commendable service rendered in Delhi Civil Defence Corps in the Directorate of Civil Defence Delhi.

The President’s Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service was awarded to Satvinder Puri, Chief Warden Honorary (West District).

The Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to Hazi Sharif Ahmad, Chief Warden Honorary (East District), Ramesh Verma, Additional Chief Warden Honorary (East District) and Kamlakar Sharma, Divisional Warden Honorary (East District).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 2:18:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/presidents-medal-awarded-to-civil-defence-volunteers/article38331228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY