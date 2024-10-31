ADVERTISEMENT

President, Vice President pay tributes to Sardar Patel

Published - October 31, 2024 08:15 am IST - New Delhi

The floral tributes were paid at the statue of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister at the Patel Chowk in New Delhi

PTI

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary is observed as National Unity Day. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other dignitaries on Thursday (October 31, 2024) paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Unity Day.

The floral tributes were paid at the statue of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister at the Patel Chowk in New Delhi.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda urges BJP workers to participate in “Run for Unity” event to mark 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence. Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India." The National Unity Day serves as a reminder of his efforts to unite the diverse princely states into a single nation and fosters a spirit of solidarity among the people of India.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also paid tributes to Sardar Patel at the Patel Chowkin New Delhi.

