ADVERTISEMENT

President Murmu to be chief guest at DU convocation on February 25

February 08, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The 99th annual convocation will see graduating students wearing ‘angvastras’ instead of gowns

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at Delhi University’s convocation ceremony on February 25, a DU official said.

A total of 81,972 undergraduate, postgraduate, law and medical degrees, in addition to 840 PhD degrees will be awarded at the 99th DU annual convocation.

Separately, 75,454 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees will be given to students of the School of Open Learning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This year, the students will wear ‘angvastras’ instead of traditional gowns “to promote Indian culture”, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / university

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US