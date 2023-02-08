President Murmu to be chief guest at DU convocation on February 25

February 08, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at Delhi University’s convocation ceremony on February 25, a DU official said.

A total of 81,972 undergraduate, postgraduate, law and medical degrees, in addition to 840 PhD degrees will be awarded at the 99th DU annual convocation.

Separately, 75,454 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees will be given to students of the School of Open Learning.

This year, the students will wear ‘angvastras’ instead of traditional gowns “to promote Indian culture”, the official added.

