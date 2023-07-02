ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra from July 3 to 7

July 02, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - New Delhi

She will attend a civic reception at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, to be hosted in her honour by the government of Maharashtra, the statement added

PTI

She will attend the 2nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence in Muddenahalli, Karnataka on Monday. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra from July 3 to 7, during which she will attend two convocations and meet members of vulnerable tribes, a statement issued on July 2 by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She will attend the 2nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence in Muddenahalli, Karnataka on Monday.

She will also interact with the members of PVTGs (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) at the state's Raj Bhavan in the evening, it said.

On July 4, President Murmu will grace and address the closing ceremony of 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Hyderabad.

The President will address the 10th convocation of Gondwana University on Wednesday. She will also inaugurate the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sanskritik Kendra in Koradi, Nagpur, it added.

On July 6, President Murmu will interact with the members of PVTGs in Raj Bhavan, Nagpur.

She will attend a civic reception at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, to be hosted in her honour by the government of Maharashtra, the statement added.

