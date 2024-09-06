ADVERTISEMENT

President delegating more powers to Delhi L-G will reduce procedural delays, say Raj Niwas sources

Published - September 06, 2024 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Three days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification announcing the delegation of powers from the President to the Lieutenant-Governor to appoint members to boards, authorities or commissions in the Capital, sources within the Raj Niwas said the order would “reduce the time-consuming” processes.

“Earlier, to appoint officials to various boards under laws enacted by Parliament, the L-G had to submit a proposal to the MHA, which would then go to the President for her assent. But now, the President has delegated those powers to the L-G and he can make the appointments directly,” the source said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the President’s notification an attempt to give the BJP control of Delhi “through the backdoor”.

“The notification is against democracy. The powers of the elected government are being snatched away and given to appointed officials,” read a party statement.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said AAP should study the notification before “making a big issue”. “It does not, in any way, snatch the power of the Delhi government or its rights over committees constituted by the Delhi Assembly,” he said.

