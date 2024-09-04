GIFT a SubscriptionGift
President delegates powers to Delhi L-G to constitute any authority or statutory body

The Union Home Ministry said the Delhi L-G can also appoint members to such authority, board, commission or statutory bodies

Updated - September 04, 2024 10:59 am IST

Published - September 04, 2024 10:21 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu | Photo Credit: ANI

The President has delegated the powers to Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) to constitute any authority, board, commission or statutory body under any law enacted by the Parliament applicable to the Delhi government.

Editorial |Under overlords: On Centre-Delhi government relations

In a notification issued on Tuesday (September 3, 2024), the Union Home Ministry said the Delhi L-G can also appoint members to such authority, board, commission or statutory bodies.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of article 239 of the Constitution read with section 45D of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (1 of 1992), the President hereby directs that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall, subject to the control of the President and until further orders, exercise the powers of the President under clause (a) of section 45D of the said Act for constitution of any authority, board, commission or any statutory body by whatever name it may be called, or for appointment of any Government officer or ex officio member to such authority, board, commission or any statutory body," the notification said.

