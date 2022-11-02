President approves appointment of AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand as Delhi minister

Days after Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from the Cabinet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said he had recommended the name of Raaj Kumar Anand

PTI New Delhi
November 02, 2022 00:29 IST

NEW DELHI 12/02/2020: AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand from Patel Nagar constituency arriving for parliamentary party meeting , in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo Sandeep Saxena | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand will soon assume charge as a minister in the Delhi Cabinet, with President Droupadi Murmu accepting the city government's recommendation in this regard.

The appointment was announced in a gazette notification issued on Tuesday.

"The President is pleased to appoint, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Shri Raaj Kumar Anand as a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date he is sworn in," the gazette notification said.

Support our reporting.
Days after Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from the Cabinet on October 9 following a row over his presence at a religious conversion event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said he had recommended the name of Mr. Anand, the Patel Nagar MLA, to the lieutenant governor for including him in his ministry.

Gautam was the minister for departments of social welfare, SC and ST, registrar of co-operative societies and gurudwara elections.

