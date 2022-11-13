Preserving the ‘ageing gems’ for discerning music lovers

Vijay Kumar at his store in Lajpat Rai market in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

ADVERTISEMENT

Seated at a corner shop in the bustling bylanes of the city’s Lajpat Rai market is 58-year-old Vijay Kumar, whose store – popularly known by its number, 634 – houses roughly 7,000 audio cassette tapes, a collection that took close to three decades to amass.

Often described by fellow store owners as someone who “lives in a world of his own” and “lives life at his own pace”, Mr. Kumar’s knack for collecting outdated yet functional cassettes is largely aimed at serving an exclusive clientele.

In the late 1970s, he recalled while dusting off a stack of tapes that his father ran a garment store in the space, which measures about 50 square feet, in the market, while a young Mr. Kumar set up a small display of cassettes within the same space.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a customer was done purchasing garments at the store, I would point towards the small stack of cassettes and ask if they would like to buy a few. People rarely turned down the offer,” Mr. Kumar said.

Sea change

The market underwent a change in the years that followed. While most store owners engaged in the sale of electronic goods, which continues to this day, the major attractions were audio cassettes, which eventually faded with the arrival of CDs, pen drives and the eventual digitisation of the audio-listening experience.

But Mr. Kumar’s journey of dabbling in the sale of various electronic items eventually led him to switch to the sale of lighting equipment, a venture that came to an abrupt halt in 2020 following the first COVID-19-induced lockdown.

“The business venture did not work out, and I was left with this collection of tapes from which I didn’t earn much. Some people did come, especially those with a sense of music, looking for these tapes. I gladly made them write down the albums they wanted because I needed time to sift through the boxes and find them,” Mr. Kumar explained, emphasising that he will continue to preserve “these ageing gems till they’re worth it”.

Adjusting his 30-year-old tape recorder after slipping in a tape of an album composed by the late musician Manna Dey, he revealed that the most sought-after artistes were Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Ataullah Khan, Kishore Kumar and Usha Uthup, besides Lucky Ali and bands such as Junoon.

“I dislike listening to music on a phone; you just cannot hear the variety of sounds, like the echo, that a tape recorder can offer. While I have plenty of Hindi albums and ghazals in my stock, there are also a few in other languages such as Bhojpuri and a few in English,” he said, adding that he charges a nominal fee of ₹200 if he is required to sift through the boxes.

‘Not a liability’

Asked how long he plans to continue preserving the old tapes, Mr. Kumar smiled and said, “I don’t see this as a liability.”

“Many store owners have told me to get rid of the stock because it’s worthless according to them. But these tapes work, so I see no point in throwing them away. And as usual, there is always someone who comes to me in search of these gems,” said Mr. Kumar.